Hot Springs woman crowned Miss South Dakota

A Hot Springs woman is crowned Miss South Dakota 2019 from a field of 16 candidates last weekend.

Amber Hulse received a $9,500 scholarship, along with winning the preliminary talent portion, on-stage interview and the Miss America Community Service Award.

Hulse competed as Miss State Fair.

She attends the University of South Dakota where she majors in political science.

First runner-up was Annie Woodmansey of Pierre; second runner-up was Carly Goodhart of Sisseton; and third runner-up was Hunter Widvey of Rapid City.

