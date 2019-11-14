Hot Springs receives more than $500,000 in grants from Noem

Governor Noem gave out four-point-four-million dollars in Community Development Block Grants to seven cities around South Dakota.

Hot Springs received more than 500-thousand dollars to help with the one-point-two-million dollar highway reconstruction project.

The grant is to assist the city with sewer and water infrastructure along Highway 18 and 385.

Hundred-year-old clay sewer tiles and 45-year-old cast iron pipes line a mile of the highway.

The construction for the project won't begin until 2021 and during construction, Mayor George Kotti wants you to know one thing.

“There's going to be a disruption within our community and our Chamber of Commerce is working very hard to ensure that people know that Hot Springs is going to be open in 2021 and 2022 during the road construction," said Kotti.

The city hopes to redesign downtown as part of this project.

