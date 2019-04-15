Hot Springs, SD woman killed in Arkansas

Andrea Norton, 20, of Hot Springs, S.D. was killed Saturday when she fell off Hawksbill Crag in the Ozark National Forest in Arkansas.

Norton was a college student in Iowa and was visiting the Crag as part of a class activity.

According to a release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Norton was moving from one area of the Crag to reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo when she lost her footing and fell about 100 feet.

"We are, once again, reminded of how dangerous these wild places can be," Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said. "Hawksbill Crag is a spectacular location that thousands of people visit and enjoy each year. But, one stumble or misstep is all it can take to turn a great day into a tragic one."

Wheeler said the area is a very popular destination and emergency personnel respond there often.

"This is the second callout to the area this year that involved a serious fall, and the season is just beginning," Wheeler said.

