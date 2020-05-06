Hot Springs: A hot spot for construction this month!

The South Dakota Department of Transportation have two projects in Hot Springs that will last for at least the next month.

The first project is for the Highway 18 Bypass in Hot Springs, which began Monday, May 4. The contractor will be adding an eastbound right-hand turn lane for Highway 18 Bypass traffic at the intersection with Highway 71.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 12.

Motorists are asked to be aware of eastbound lane closures to guide traffic, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor for this project is $193,887 project is Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Inc. of Rapid City.

In addition, the other project on Highway 18 in Hot Springs will begin on Friday, May 8.

The contractor will be repairing the surface of one mile of Highway 18 in Hot Springs from the intersection of University Avenue and Chicago Street west to the intersection of University Avenue and Highway 18.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 5, depending on weather.

Motorists are asked to be aware of lane closures with flaggers to guide traffic, a twelve-foot width restriction, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor for this Black Hills Region wide $1.9 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.