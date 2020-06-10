Hospitalizations are up as SD records 69th COVID-19 death

South Dakota now has 69 COVID-19 deaths after another death was reported in Beadle County.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is now at 101 with 11 new hospitalizations. Another 90 people have recovered and the active virus cases drops by 10; down to 962. You can see more- detailed data on the South Dakota Department of Health website.

New infections are showing up in six West River Counties: 14 in Pennington; five in Oglala Lakota; three in Lyman and two each in Todd, Meade and Corson counties. Only nine South Dakota counties have not recorded at least one COVID-19 case.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

