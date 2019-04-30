Horse whisperer returns to Rapid City

The horse whisperer returned to Rapid City for another one of his presentations on how to have a better time with your equine.

Dr. Lew Sterrett brought his traveling show to town -- teaching people how to train their horses...by encouraging them to relate to their animals.

This is Sterrett's third year here -- and each time he visits he brings a new level of teaching and inspiration.

Part of what Sterrett discussed is the ways in while raising your horse through life -- is similar to the way you would want to raise a child.

" A horse does well with consistent expectations, consistent boundaries, and fences. Inconsistency in a horse inconsistency in a child may be one of the most compromising issues altogether."

Sterett used his personal, older horse -- as well as a local 3-year-old horse -- to show the differences in how they react to certain situations...and how you can correct undesirable behaviors.