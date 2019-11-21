Hope Center prepares for Art for Hope

Looking to do some Christmas shopping while giving back to the community? The Hope Center has an event for you.

"Art for Hope" will be Friday night at Fork Real Cafe to help benefit the Hope Center

The event will have a silent auction on a 7 foot, pre-lit Christmas tree.

In addition, the event will also feature pieces of art for sale by two local artists who benefit from the Hope Center.

One of those artists is Joey Comes who does beadwork and no matter what she can do to help out the Hope Center it will never equal what they have done for her.

"For me, it is a life-changing thing. It is something I will never be able to give back to the crew themself, it doesn't matter if it is art or not. Monetary anything monetary is not enough for the Hope Center," Says, Joey Comes

Tickets are only available online through www.eventbrite.com and are $25. Social begins at 5:30