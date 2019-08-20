Homeowners warned about shady roofing contractors

The City of Rapid City is issuing a rare homeowner advisory because of an increasing number of complaints about questionable roofing services.

The city’s Building Services Division manager, Brad Solon, says homeowners and local contractors are frustrated about the quality of roofing work by certain contractors and crews. In some instances, the work doesn’t comply with city building codes and requirements.

The problem popped up with out-of-town contractors arriving this summer because of weather-related roofing and home damage experienced this spring.

"We have many reputable roofing and home contractors in the Rapid City area, all with great credentials whose crews know what needs to be done and who work in compliance with City codes and don't cut corners," said Solon in a release.

"Many homeowners don't know or understand what is required, and are taken advantage of by unscrupulous fly-by-night operators whose crews cut corners to make money and leave town," Solon added.

Solon says the City offers the following advice:

• Check the credentials of the roofer and their crew

• Contact the City to determine the permits needed for the roof or home repair work

• Ensure the contractor's roofing work includes code related items such as ice shield and flashings, and to satisfy City code compliance as well as others such as insurance claims.

• Check your homeowner's insurance - make sure you are covered for what the damage is. For example: Code Upgrades.

