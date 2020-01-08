Homeless count to be conducted in January, numbers trending to decrease

In 2019, Rapid City accounted for one-third of the state's total homeless population and from 2017 to 2018, the homeless count increased by 200 people according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. But those numbers are predicted to drop for this years statewide count.

"We're trending that we should have a lower number. However, because we have someone dedicated now to running the count, we might get a more accurate number. So this year is going to be an interesting year to see that," said Sara Hornick.

Hornick was recently hired as the Homeless Coalition Coordinator by Volunteers of America - Northern Rockies. She is the first person in charge of conducting the western region count full-time.

In previous years, the counts were always conducted by volunteers, but Hornick said having someone in charge will hopefully give more accurate numbers.

"We don't know if we've done the best job we can so that is our goal. We house a lot of the states homeless population in west river and I don't think we're accurately accounting for them," said Hornick.

Hornick said in effort to get a better count in the western region, they need to get more accurate numbers from reservations.

Stanley Flyinghawk Sr. is currently homeless in Rapid City. Flyinghawk and his wife are trying to find a way to get to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to live with his sister.

"We're here everyday (Cornerstone Rescue Mission) then we're in the detox all night long. Then we get up and we're on the street. I have no place to live," said Flyinghawk.

To qualify as homeless in the survey, individuals or families must be staying in an emergency shelter, enrolled in a transition housing program, staying a hotel or motel that is being paid for by someone other than themselves, or sleeping outside, in cars or tents - that's according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's definitions.

"Some people think you know, I'm homeless because I'm couch surfing. I think that the average person would consider that homeless, but not according to the definitions we are allowed to use when doing the surveys. We're not only counting adults in our community because some of the families we have in the city are living in their cars and there are many children," said Hornick.

To learn on how you can volunteer or donate hygiene or winter items for the count, you can contact the 211 Helpline Center.