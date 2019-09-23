Holocaust survivor photo exhibit in final week

They're down to the final week of the Transfer of Memory exhibit at Camp Rapid.

Transfer of Memory exhibit winding up at Camp Rapid

This traveling exhibition features 45 photos of Holocaust survivors who either live or lived in Minnesota.

This is the 61st stop on this tour and this is the farthest west that it's been.

The chaplain for the South Dakota National Guard says the photos have three purposes--to honor the Jewish people by remembering the Holocaust, to honor our Jewish soldiers and to build resiliency for the people who see it.

Col. Lynn Wilson says, "I want them to come away with hope. I want them to see that these are stories of Holocaust survivors. And then again, if they made it through this, no matter what we're going through, we can make it through. But I also think it's a solemn occasion too. I think as they read the stories, I think there's something about it that touches not just the mind but the heart. I think that's a deep emotion that everyone traveling through and looking at the different stories will have."

You can see the exhibit at Camp Rapid Tuesday through Friday of this week from ten until 4:00pm, although it may close early on Friday.

It's sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

