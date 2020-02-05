Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103, People magazine reported, citing a statement from the family.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” read the statement from his son Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996 but had been in good health since.

He was nominated for three Academy Awards and received an honorary Oscar in 1996.

