Holidays are approaching and that means more parties

In 2018 in South Dakota, 54 people were killed and 541 were injured due to impaired drivers.

To draw attention to this problem, law enforcement and Mothers Against Drunk Driving came together for the "Tie One On For Safety" campaign.

The ribbon is to remind people not to drink and drive, which is especially important as the holidays approach, and people are often getting together for parties with families and friends.

MADD aims to stop people from drinking and driving, prevent underage drinking, and help victims affected by alcohol abuse.

And one volunteer, Connie Hobbs is passionate about stopping impaired drivers.

"Because we're killing people. We need to stop drinking and driving and stop killing people. It's one hundred percent preventable," said Hobbs. "Think before you drink, designate a sober driver, call Lyft, cab, Uber, call a friend or family member. It's one hundred percent preventable."

MADD volunteers want to stress the importance of finding a ride home after a night of drinking.