Historic aircraft tour lands in Rapid City

Three World War II aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force will touch down at Rapid City Regional Airport Monday, Aug. 26.

The aircraft – a B-29 Superfortress bomber named Fifi, P-51 Mustang named Gunfighter and a T-6 Texan – are on an AirPower History Tour.

The aircraft will be on public display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 1.

To reserve a ride on one of these historic aircraft, go to CAF AirPower History Tour. The ride schedule is:

• P-51 ride times are 1-4 p.m., Wednesday; 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; and 9-11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

• T-6 ride times are on demand throughout the day.

• B-29 ride times are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday.

The tour costs $10 for adults, $5 for those 10 to 18 years old and free for children 9 and younger. Tickets can be purchased daily at the site, which is L&D Aero Service, Inc. Follow the signs on Airport Road to L&D Aero in the general aviation area of the airport.

