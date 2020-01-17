Historic Homestake Opera House embarks on a new decade

The historic Homestake Opera House has been quoted as "the jewel of the Black Hills."

The Homestake Opera House in Lead has been under restoration work since a devastating fire almost destroyed it in 1984. (KEVN)

Once on the national opera circuit, it suffered a catastrophic fire in 1984. However, since 2008 it has hosted numerous community shows, funded an expansive renovation project, and has become host to it' annual holiday extravaganza "Cowboy Christmas".

Sherry-Bea Smith, a member of the opera house board, talked with Blake Joseph of Good Morning Black Hills about future projects and what the historic opera house has next to come.

Sherry discussed how the opera house affects the community; programming focus; and how the renovation of the historic building is coming along.

