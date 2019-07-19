Hills prepare to come alive with Christian summer music festival

Crews were anxiously setting the stage for the 34th Annual Hills Alive Festival that will take over Memorial Park July 20-21.

The summer music festival will feature 13 of the hottest Christian artists and bands of the day and reel in more than 50,000 people throughout the weekend.

Headliner artists For King and Country and Big Daddy Weave will bring their sounds among many others.

The event kicked off with an Artist Preview over at Main Street Square Friday evening with some of the performers in the weekend's lineup.

Event staff says with food, fun, family, and it all being free, Hills Alive will certainly uplift the weekend.

"Music and fun. A lot of people getting together. The park sees about 20-25,000 people each day so a lot of friends. You can see a lot of people you haven't seen all year. A lot of food vendors, there's bouncy castles and things like that. Just things to do for the whole family and it's free so it's a really good event," said Carly Loper, director of Hills Alive.

Loper echoed that the event is for everyone including those who don't necessarily have a religious background.

Hills Alive will go from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can find a link to music lineup here