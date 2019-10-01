Hill City looks to expand affordable housing

Hill City is looking to expand affordable housing in order to attract residents.

High housing costs prohibit some people from living in the area. The city is looking to balance these costs with promoting development with the use of a tax incremental financing around a development, or TIF.

"A tax incremental financing, or a TIF, typically covers infrastructure and things that are necessary to support that house, so streets, water, sewer and things like that," said Kathy Skorzewski, the Hill City mayor. "It's a partnership between the city and the developer, who would actually be working on the project, so you need the backing of a developer."

The use of TIFs would lower costs of the development and make houses more affordable.

The availability of housing has an impact on local businesses.

"If we don't have enough people living in the area, our workforce can't live here, then we can't provide employees for the businesses that we are recruiting," said Chris VanNess, the Economic Development Coordinator for the Heart of the Hills Economic Development.

The mayor was sure to emphasize that this is a proactive approach to the issue. She said that it's making a dent in the matter, but not completely fixing the problem.