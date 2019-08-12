Highway Patrol post reminding South Dakotans about ATV laws goes viral

A humorous Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol reminding people about ATV laws is gaining a lot of attention.

Monday morning's post features a photo of a trooper issuing a "warning" to a child on a toy ATV.

The post included a reminder that to legally drive an ATV on public roads in South Dakota, it must be registered and insured. Riders must also have a valid driver's license.

The youngster agreed he would only ride in his yard, "until he gets the required paperwork."