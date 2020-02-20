High school seniors going to BHSU could receive $10,000 scholarships

High school seniors who attend Black Hills State University may be eligible for one of fifteen $10,000 scholarships. The Denny Sanford Scholarship application is open until March 15 and the application can be found here.

“We want to give each of these 15 scholarships totaling $10,000 each to deserving students. If you know a high school senior thinking about enrolling in college this fall, it’s important they take a look at this opportunity at BHSU,” said Jayce Winsell, assistant director of Admissions.

Eligible applicants for the Denny Sanford Scholarship are high school seniors with:

-critical financial need ($55,000 or less adjusted gross income per family)

-integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity

-U.S. citizenship

-minimum GPA of 2.5

For questions about eligibility, contact Jayce Winsell with BHSU Admissions at Jayce.Winsell@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6093.