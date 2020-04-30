Hill City Main Street lined with high school senior photos

Hill City High School will not be holding a conventional graduation ceremony, so they want to do something special for the class of 2020. The idea of flying the senior portrait banners on the street came up a few weeks ago. After spending about 2 hours on Thursday morning, the Main Street in Hill Cit is lined with all the 20 seniors' pictures. The residents of Hill City have really enjoyed seeing these special banners.

"My phone has been buzzing all morning," Todd Satter, the principal of Hill City High School says, "and I think the city will let us fly these for about a month, and then we will give them to each senior, get their own banners." The pricinpal has also got up the ladder to hang the banners.