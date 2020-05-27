Hideaway Hills is deteriorating by the day

Its been exactly one month since a gypsum mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating families from their homes.

And even for the families who are still there, they say the situation is going from bad to worse.

When the mine collapsed, one of the people living in Hideaway Hills Carisa Gerving started calling attorneys, with no luck.

That is until John M. Fitzgerald took the case.

"They just really spoke to my heart and I felt hope for the first time," said Gerving.

It is the sense of hope that lets Gerving believe people in the Hideaway Hills subdivision will get their lives back on track.

"We're in limbo right now. We're not sleeping good, we don't know whats going to happen," said Gerving. "My family, we are fortunate that we can stay with relatives, but it's not a great feeling not knowing what the future holds for us."

The lawsuit could take years, but their neighborhood is deteriorating by the day.

"Some neighbors have noticed dips and soft spots in their lawns and just outside Gervings' home, she said she the electrical boxes used to stand straight up and are now at an angle.

And with the uncertainty regarding the neighborhood's safety, residents say that someone needs to step in.

"Can someone step in and test this neighborhood and give these people a piece of mind and tell them are you sitting on top of a cavern or not can you feel safe sleeping in your home at night or not," said Gerving.