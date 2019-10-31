Here's a sweet thing to do: donate those treats!

A small business in Rapid City is buying back candy for a good cause.

Fibonnaci Dental Studio is participating in "Operation gratitude," a candy buy back program that sends candy to deployed soldiers. The dentist office will purchase up to five pounds of unopened candy and will pay one dollar per pound.

"It's awesome, again just because we're in such a military area... it's a win-win for everybody," Amy Dooley, office administrator of Fibonacci Dental Studio.

From Halloween until Thursday, Nov. 6, Fibonacci Dental Studio will buy candy. The dental office is hoping to receive two hundred pounds of candy that will go to deployed soldiers.