Help Find Serenity: volunteers maintain missing girl's memory

Serenity Dennard is the subject of South Dakota's largest missing persons case in recent history, but since the Super Bowl Sunday that she went missing, one group of volunteers has keep her name in the public eye.

One of these volunteers, Travis Dalton, is a Wisconsinite man with two full-time jobs - and he only makes a living from one.

Most days, Dalton delivers cargo cross-country for his truck driving job. He has helmed his 18-wheeler across 30 states in his career - however, according to him, he has "never been in South Dakota, ever."

Any time not spent passing state lines is dedicated to a volunteer Facebook page: Help Find Serenity - Missing from Rockerville S.D.

Dalton and two friends, Audra B. and Anna C. from New Hampshire and Texas (surnames withheld on request), heard about Serenity's disappearance two days after the news broke.

Knowing that Serenity was in deep trouble, Dalton and co. started their Facebook page to "help any way [they] could."

Their initial calls to action were simple: they distributed digital flyers with the nine-year-old's description and asked their smaller following to pray for a miracle.

Today, they engage over 13,000 people with creative means to raise awareness for the case.

The volunteers use hashtags #TeamSerenity and #FindSerenity to organize their efforts on social media platforms, where their near-daily posts constantly remind folks of the on-going search.

They also make a big impact with small tokens: the group designed business cards labeled with Serenity's information, which they distribute wherever they go.

Inspired by other missing persons cases, Dalton also circulates 'search stones' - hand-painted rocks with a drawn description of the girl and an attached photo. He hands them to people to raise awareness as they travel with the recipient. There are currently search stones in over 20 states.

The group even designed their own clothing for the cause. Their purchasable t-shirts and hoodies contribute to a reward that will be awarded to anyone who finds Serenity.

"For the longest time, there was no reward," Travis said. "Now, it's at $2,500."

For all the work they've done, Travis said bigger plans are still on the way: "we're trying to get a 53-foot semi trailer ... that [is] wrapped fully with Serenity's information."

Until definite answers are found in the search for Serenity, Dalton and friends won't let her be forgotten.

"We just hope that she's alive and we just - we're going to just keep doing everything we do every day to raise awareness," Dalton finished.