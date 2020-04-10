Heavy snow expected Easter weekend

The storm is now over land and still looking very impressive. Models continue to show moderate to heavy snow for the majority of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Black Hills, the southern plains, Sheridan County and the South Dakota foothills including Spearfish, Sturgis, Piedmont and Rapid City. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northeast Wyoming and the majority of the South Dakota plains. These start Saturday morning and go through Sunday morning.

Precipitation will move in late tonight as rain and continue into Saturday morning before changing over to all snow once colder air dives in from the north. Snow will be falling early in the morning for northwest South Dakota, the Black Hills, southeast Montana and parts of northeast Wyoming. It will be late morning when we see the changeover in Rapid City and probably midday or early afternoon for the southern plains. Snow will be likely from the afternoon through the overnight hours, weakening Sunday morning.

The highest accumulations are expected to be in the Black Hills, eastern and northern foothills, and into the Big Horns. Moderate snowfall is likely for much of northeast Wyoming and into the southern plains of South Dakota. Lighter accumulations are likely for the northern plains. Locations in the hills and Big Horns could receive up to a foot or more of snow. A snow map with more detail for each location has been attached to the bottom of this article.

Since the precipitation will start off as rain, it will begin to freeze to roadways as snow falls. The snow will accumulate into a slushy mess on roads and then freeze, allowing snow to start piling up. Road conditions will be very similar to how they were with the storm at the beginning of the month. Winds will be gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour, which will create blowing and drifting snow, making for dangerous driving conditions for those who absolutely need to be out. Travel safely if you are one of those essential people.

Cold air will continue into Easter Sunday, with highs only in the 20s. It will be breezy, which will make temperatures feel like the teens much of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we could see a few isolated snow showers at times. We’re staying cold through early next week before temperatures try to come closer to average by next weekend.