Heavy rains swamp Oglala Lakota County

Severe weather Sunday hit some areas of western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming pretty hard.

Overnight, the Oglala Sioux Tribe emergency management said BIA 27 was closed. The department took to Facebook to encourage people to "be safe, do not try to cross roadways with water running over."

The Rapid City Fire Department was also called out for a swift water rescue in Oglala Lakota County area.

Emergency management reminds everyone to be careful when driving and do not cross road ways with water running over it.

