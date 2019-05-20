Heavy rain & snow expected through Wednesday morning

An active 36 hours is on tap for the area. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the SD and Wyoming Black Hills. A Flood Watch is in place for the western South Dakota Plains. Both are in effect through Wednesday.

Snow will be likely for the Black Hills and it will be heavy at times. The South Dakota Black Hills will receive between 6"-12" of snow by Wednesday morning. Higher amounts are possible in elevations above 6000'. The Wyoming Black Hills will get 4"-9" of snow by Wednesday morning with isolated higher amounts possible. Travel will be difficult in these areas, especially Tuesday night.

Rain will fall in the South Dakota plains during this time period and anywhere from 2"-4" of rain is expected, which could cause flooding in areas. For the most part, the Wyoming plains will see rain, but snow may mix in at times, causing a light accumulation. 1"-2" of rain is expected into northeast Wyoming during this time period as well.

Along with the rain and snow, strong winds are expected to impact the area. Gusts up to 50 mph will be likely in Rapid City and the South Dakota Plains. This will blow the rain around, making umbrellas pretty useless.

Scattered Showers continue Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will get back to the 60s with plenty of sunshine Friday. Highs will be near 70° over the weekend, but isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. It will not be a washout, so expect mostly dry conditions.