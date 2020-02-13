Hearts for Habitat raises money for Habitat for Humanity

As the need for affordable housing continues one organization hosted a gala to help more families find a safe and warm place to live.

Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual Hearts for Habitat event to help raise money for the foundation.

Habitat works with families and shows them money management skills -- so they can eventually own their own home.

The goal of events such as this is to show the community that through working together, the idea of affordable housing can work.

"We're making progress in this challenge for affordable housing and everybody has a part to play, its not such a big problem that we can't solve it. It is actually one person, one family, one house at a time," says, Scott Engmann