Heart attack survivor shares his story before upcoming heart walk

It's something we've all wanted at some point.... a second chance. But what about a second chance at life?

we introduce you to one Rapid City man who received just that and is making the most of it, every step of the way.

Gary Price discusses the importance of heart walks as surviving a heart attack himself (KEVN)

"My wife. When she talks about what happened to me. She kind of gets choked up, and when she gets choked up I get choked up," says, Gary Price, heart attack survivor

Gary Price died September 11, 2013. That's when he told his wife he thought he was having a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital. There, he met Dr. Rajesh Pradhan who had just started a month earlier.

" He was talking about oh I could possibly I could die and I'm going to see a tunnel of light. He was actually really funny and joking and I still remember his face when he was telling me those stories," says Dr. Pradhan, Regional Health

Things quickly took a turn for the worse.

" And then the next thing I know is he stopped talking. We see we went into Atrial fibrillation which is the bad arrhythmia you can have from the heart and he didn't have any pulse," added, Dr. Pradhan

20 minutes later... Gary took his first steps on the road to recovery.

Now a survivor Gary continues his walk... in heart walks across the nation. But for this veteran, it isn't just the memories of his heart attack he carries with him.

" I always carry an American flag wherever I walk. So if you see a flag walking down the bike path on Saturday that will be me," says, Price