Healthwatch: The stomach bug

Along with our cold and flu comes stomach bug season and stomach bugs often start with a lot of wrenching and heaving and vomiting. Sometimes as a parent it can be alarming and it can be helpful to know when to bring your child in. First off knowing that stomach bugs cause 12-24 hours of pretty impressive wrenching and heaving, sometimes some low-grade fevers and mild abdominal pain usually followed by a couple of days of diarrhea Outside of this what you should be monitoring for would be severe abdominal pain, high fevers, especially fevers that don't go away. If your child has lethargy that might be a sign of dehydration other signs might be tacky or a sticky mucous membrane and for a diapered child you might not be sure if they've had a wet diaper for the better part of a day. Blood in the vomit or diarrhea might be a concern. If you have any questions about that be sure to visit with your doctor or pediatrician. Otherwise, just push fluids and watching for a resolution. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH pediatrics