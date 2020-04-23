Healthwatch: Rowing machine

Today I'm going to show you how to do that with a rower. You don't always have to use the arms you can use weights. When you are rowing you naturally let your foot move to the ball of the foot, chest up, shoulders back. You can do bicep curls, you can alternate them, you can do chest presses. You don't need very heavy weights if you have a lightweight you would want to probably do more reps if you have heavier weight you can do fewer reps. You can also do shoulder press by going halfway or three fourths the way up. Make sure you go straight up so it doesn't put pressure on your spine. Now for the traditional rowing, all your movements work your back, you can go underhanded and get a little more bicep to get more bicep you can row up. Instead of coming to your midsection, you can row up. Last fun row and like you are rowing in a boat, you can switch sides or isolation. This can be fun. A rower is a great body workout. I'm Carol White owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio. Be well, and be safe

