Healthwatch: How to properly wear your mask

Hi, I'm Dr. Andrew Vanosdol from Monument Health. It is important to understand the safest way to wear a face mask or gloves in public or at work. The CDC guidelines continue to evolve as we learn more about COVID-19. Here is what we recommend, if you are wearing a mask remember to keep your hands off of it. Don't take it off and put it back on frequently through out your day, remember especially if you do this you are breathing on this mask so don't touch the outside of your mask if you do make sure to wash your hands before touching other surfaces. Wash your hands before and after touching your mask. If you are using a cloth mask it is best to wash it between each use. Your normal washing machine at home with your detergent will work to clean your mask. Our skin is actually a great barrier but if you wear gloves that everything you touch you are taking germs with you and potentially transferring germs from one place to another so unless you are changing gloves between each item you touch you could potentially be exposing yourself to more germs if you aren't wearing them properly. It is very important to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing and staying home if you can. With your Black Hills Fox Healthwatch I'm Dr. Andrew Vanosdol