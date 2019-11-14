HealthWatch Youth and depression

Recognizing depression in your teenager can be difficult. Most teens are moody and sullen and like to spend a lot of time in their rooms or away from home, this doesn't mean that they are depressed. But it is very important to keep the lines of communication open with your child. It might take more than asking them how was your day, you might have to really dig deep it can help to set up weekly check-in times where you go into your child's room and ask them what was the best part of this week, what was the worst part of this week, some questions that require more than one-word answers or yes-no answers. Get your kid talking. Encourage them to join you for dinner encourage them to maybe pick a game you can all play or a movie for movie night. If you are seeing that your child is choosing to not do things that they usually enjoy or is eating a lot more than usual or less than usual, sleeping more or less than usual these can all be signs your kid is depressed. If you have concerns please talk to your child first. You can bring them to your pediatrician for an evaluation or a counselor that may be able to help them get through that depression. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your Healthwatch.