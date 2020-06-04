HealthWatch: Mental health

Hi, I'm Dr. Annie Hibbs from Creekside Medical Clinic with today's Healthwatch. During these scary and uncertain times, we have focused a lot on protecting ourselves and staying healthy. Something just as important as our physical health is our mental health. With everything that has changed over the past several months, mental health for many people has been jeopardized. So today I'm talking about mental health and how to take care of your own mental health during a pandemic. Many people are currently struggling with anxiety and depression. For some, this is a first-time experience and they aren't sure how to handle it, for others who have already had anxiety and depression and find their symptoms to be worsening. For people in either category or people wanting to be proactive about their mental health here are some things to try. Try to keep up with your routine as much as possible, whether you are working from home or been laid off encourage yourself to get up at the same time every morning, get dressed and ready for the day and go to bed at a reasonable time at night. Try to keep with your normal meal schedule and avoid snacking throughout the day. Try to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and try to exercise every day, get out of your house and go outside and go for a walk. Try to spend each day relaxing and focusing on yourself. There are apps that can help you do this and many are free or offering free trials because of the current pandemic. If you feel like you are suffering from anxiety or depression or worsening mental health problems talk to you dr about counseling or if medication is right for you. Many councilors are offering telehealth. The bottom line is fo focus on your mental health and get help if you need it.