HealthWatch-Menopause

Nearly every woman that goes through menopause has to deal with weight gain and changes in belly fat that seem to naturally occur no matter what you do after menopause. Even the most diligent efforts with diet and exercise cannot always keep the belly fat from developing. So after hormone levels drop and a woman goes through menopause, the fat in a woman's body actually redistributes and oftentimes that means increased belly fat. So what can you do? First of all, don't be so hard on yourself. Sometimes we have to change our expectations as we age and sometimes we spend so much time with a negative voice in our head about our own body image that we have to stop and think about being more loving and kind to ourselves with that voice in our head. But then also take an honest look at your diet. After menopause, women's calorie needs can reduce, but we don't always make that change especially when we live in a society where so many people overeat. So you don't need three meals a day. You don't need large portion sizes for your meals. So make sure you're reducing your dietary needs when you can. And so with exercise, make sure you're adding weight resistance exercise in addition to aerobic exercise because post-menopausal women typically need weight resistance exercise to maintain their weight loss or to at least maintain weight. And finally, if your sleep habits are disturbed and you have chronic insomnia, it's important to address this because chronic sleep disturbance and insomnia can cause resistance to weight loss. And then finally I cannot stress enough the importance of checking that voice in your head. Keep your expectations realistic. Be kind to yourself, be forgiving and compassionate to yourself. This is Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.