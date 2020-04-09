Health watch: Helping your kids through COVID-19

I really wanted to make sure that all of you knew today that when social distancing becomes social isolation. This is especially important for teenagers, their lives are their friends and not be in close contact with their friends is difficult. Take advantage of social media and maybe allow them some extra phone calls or video chat time than you normally would. You can also take this time to connect on a deeper level with your teen, sit down with them and acknowledge that this sucks and this is difficult and you've never been through anything like this either. They might be more willing to open up to you if you can open up to them about your concerns and fears. Make sure you are careful and if you see more withdrawal in your teen with more anger or crying spells that you seek some mental health, mental health providers in our area are doing telehealth where they can talk on the phone or on a video chat with your teenager and help them get through these tough times. For those elementary kids have them learning by playing and getting them outdoors on beautiful days and there are no rules about screentime during the quarantine. Self-care is very important if you are taking care of yourself, you are taking better care of your kids. If you have any questions be sure to reach out to your provider. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your Healthwatch