Health Watch: workout from home

I'm going to show you an exercise that you can do anywhere, you can do it at home on a mat or on the floor or actually in your bed. I don't know if you've noticed with the colder weather it might be a little harder to get out of bed or get up from your chair. It will work these muscles which are your hip flexors that connect right here that allow you to squat down and get up. You want to make sure your chest is up and shoulders back, point your toe and lift it is a very small movement. If you lean back you can lift higher but if you keep yourself forward very small just like this. So work on these and exhale at the top, nice and slow, good range of motion. Now the other one you can do is to bring your leg out to the side and keep sitting down so you don't come way out. Slow range of motion to the center and back. Meanwhile, remember to keep your chest up and shoulders back if you get tired you might start slump over. You can also do a combination, first up and out. If you keep this up you will see a difference and maybe start to feel better about this cold weather. Now a simple little stretch that doesn't bother your knees, feet together and use your elbows to push down. That will stretch you out, or you can go out and lean forward. I'm Carol White owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio. Have a great day