Health Watch: bands

Right now you might be going to the gym and a great thing about the bands are that they are inexpensive and easy to use. I'm going to show you some back, shoulder, and bicep exercises. Go ahead and pick up the band Gloria. You'll want to stand back with your palms facing you and pull back. When you are doing this. keep going Gloria the further you step back the more resistance you will have. The type of resistance you have will depend on your band, they come in different colors and have a different level of resistance. This works your back, now turn your palms up. She is going to put the band underneath her feet and make sure the band is solid. Palms up, while doing this you don't want to relax at the bottom, so always have tension. Now we go to the yellow band it will be easier to work the shoulders. Stand up straight and go to the side, nice and smooth. I made her do this before so she is a little tired. Those are three exercises next time I will show you more. I'm Carol White, owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio. Have a great day