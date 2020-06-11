Health Watch: Wellness check ups

In these unknown and sometimes scary times, seemingly unnecessary exams could be easily shrugged off, however, well-infant and well-child exams are anything but unnecessary, we are already seeing a decrease in the vaccination rates across the country and this could ultimately lead to additional pandemics, measles, chickenpox, whooping cough, and even meningitis. Well-child checkups aren't for just updating shots, with your child's provider you will go overgrowth and nutrition of your child. Talk about where your child should be developmentally and identify problems early if they have them. You could go over behavior problems if they have them, how best to parent a child like yours. For the teen visits your child will talk to their provider about puberty and depression and anxiety which is at an all-time high for obvious reasons, they can also discuss and counsel on drugs and alcohol use at these well-checks. Heart murmurs have also been found at these checkups, joint problems, skin problems, digestive problems, and even cancer has been found out at a simple check. Most medical providers in our area are taking precautions to make sure you and their health are being taken care of. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Pediatrics with your health watch,"