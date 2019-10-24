Health Watch: Using your own body weight

Ok, I'm going to take you back a little bit in time and remember the old exercise that you did with your own body weight with toning and working on those inner thighs and outer thighs. I'm going to get right to it. We will lift up and down, when you are doing this you want to think about having your foot flexed that keeps your foot active, you can stay up on your elbow. If you have shoulder issues or neck you might want to lay down. When you are doing this keep your chest up and your core tight. You will do reps and want to do a lot of them. If you are saying this is taking too long do some little pelts, just get your leg tired, ok. For the inner thigh, this leg goes back, this one forward again you don't want to lean back. Keep your chest up and lift just like that. For the outer thigh dip down and keep the foot flexed. This is nice to open the joints, keep everything flexible, easier to walk, sit and move. I hope you enjoyed this segment, I'm Carol White owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio.