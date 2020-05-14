Health Watch: Protecting your child during the COVID-19 pandemic

"As our community opens back up again and we begin to see tourists roaming the streets I would like to talk a little bit about how you can help keep your family safe during this pandemic. As much as possible try to keep your groups to less than 10 as that can help decrease the transmission of COVID-19 and continue social distancing when you are at stores or you are going to many of the outdoor attractions that we have in the hills. On hikes and walks give people a wide birth when they are passing by, continue to wear masks especially when you are indoors and times when it is difficult to keep that six-foot distance. Having hand sanitizer will be helpful as well as washing hands of course. Try not to bring your kids on unnecessary errands to the grocery store, department store as this can increase the number of people through a store. Getting outside, studies have proven that there is less risk of exposure when people are outside, go on hikes, go on walks go to the many outdoor attractions that we have here and be flexible if you show up at this place and it is packed consider changing your plans and coming back another time. As far as sport teams involvement I will largely let you make that decision, but in general, it is so difficult for kids to maintain keep that distance or understand germs or social distancing the way we do and it may be worth skipping the summer season and waiting to go until next year. If you have questions about this pandemic and your kids involved in it be sure to reach out to your pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your Healthwatch," Says, Dr. Cara Hamilton