Health Watch: Post thanksgiving workout

This evening I would like to demonstrate three different ways you can work your obliques. Your obliques are connected to your abdomen. This is a pole, you can use a broomstick and go to the hardware store and have it cut off. What you are going to do is keep your core tight, slight bend in your knees and make sure that your hips don't move or your knees don't move just your waist. You can stretch your arms out here and get a little more on your chest. You can do this with a pole, the same thing just lean to your left and your right. You can also do your stretches and hold it for just a little bit longer. When I'm done with this I'm going to use free weights, you don't need heavy weights this one here are light 3 pounders. Use the same stance nice and wide and have a solid base. You'll lean to your left you can do it one side at a time to really isolate or go back and fort just do it slow you don't want to do it uncontrolled, slow and feel it pull on the side of your waist. With the holidays coming you want to keep everything nice and trim. Now I will go down to the ground and use a stability ball again it doesn't need to be really heavy. There are two different ways to do this, you can modify and go to the side where your feet are down and just gently twist just like this or you can take the ball and touch it down and reach over. If you want to make it a little more advanced you'll lift your feet and engage your core chest is up and twist and rock it down. I'm Carol White owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio. Happy Holidays.

