Hi, I'm Rose Donnelly, clinical dietician at Regional Health Orthopedic and specialty hospital. More and more people are switching to a plant-based diet thanks to its health and environmental benefits. In the US itself more than a third of consumers are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods, so what constitutes a plant-based diet? A plant-based diet is one that centers on whole plant foods mainly vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices. Why is a plant-based diet good for you? A plant-based diet is the only diet that has shown to prevent and reverse advance stage cardiovascular disease and type two diabetes studies also suggest that plant-based eating is associated with sustainable weight management, reduced risk of mortality and lower risk of heart disease. Before you jump on the vegetarian bandwagon starting a new diet requires a load of willpower, planning, and effort and going cold turkey from day one is never a good idea. Here are 7 simple strategies to help you easily transition to a wholesome plant-based diet. Start slow, pick a few plant-based meals and rotate them throughout the week. Instead of going cold turkey from the beginning start by changing the proportions of your plant and animal-based foods on your plate. Go for a plant-based breakfast, once you've tested the waters you can take the next step by committing to eat one plant-based meal every day. Know your food, most of the commercial products on the market like faux meat and cheese are highly processed and are often packed with highly refined oils, flowers, salt, and sugar. Fill your kitchen with plant-based foods and keep healthy snacks at highly accessible places. Lastly, remember that any transition takes time much of this is about trial and error and what works best for you, so be gentle with yourself as you find a rhythm to eat plant-based foods