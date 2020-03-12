Health Watch: Kids and COVID-19

Covid-19 having hit South Dakota many people are wondering what is this going to do to our children? Well, the good news is that children seem to do fairly well with this disease. They get mild cold symptoms most of the time and there have been very few pediatric deaths. The bad news is they will serve as vectors and they will spread the disease relatively quickly if we aren't careful. Children will get these mild colds and we will assume that they can be out among our sick relatives or elderly grandparents and those are the ones that are getting the most hard hit by this disease. Remember prevention is key washing your hands a lot, keeping your hands away from your face and staying home when you or your children are sick. Like any virus, there is no specific treatment for this illness so it is not important that you get your children to get diagnosed with this disease. We could overwhelm medical institutions, clinics, urgent care if we bring every mildly ill person in for medical care. Unless your child is short of breath, has any lethargy, is dehydrated or has a prolong fever these are all reasons to have them checked out. Stay informed watch CDC dot gov website, the state health department will help keep you informed as well. Remember you can always talk to your child's doctor if you have any questions over this. I'm Dr. Carol Hamilton at BH Peds with your HealthWatch

