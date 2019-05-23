Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) We are going to do our workout outside, we won't let the weather stop us, Gloria is going to bring out the sunshine. We are going to do a workout with a band and she is going to do some back rows if you want more resistance take a step back. Keep your chest of straight, shoulders back extend and keep your shoulder blades back. If you want a variety put your palms up and now you will be working your biceps. Now we will go right into a bicep curl, make sure to keep your elbows stationary. Good job Gloria we will do one more. Now we will move over here and do some work with a medicine ball. What she is going to do and this is really good for coordination, keep your core tight, to make it a little harder go ahead and take a step back, try to do them chest width apart. Now we will go into a squat and use this fence. What is great about holding on to squat is you get a perfect squat. Notice her knees are over her ankle and she gets a good stretch. There you go that's a quick workout you can do a circuit you can sets or reps however you want to do it. Get outside, I'm Carol White, owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio.
Health Watch: Getting a workout in outdoors
Posted: Thu 8:40 PM, May 23, 2019