Health Watch: Diabetes

With the holiday season right around the corner, there is no better time to talk about the diabetes epidemic and if you are at risk. Every 21 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with diabetes, there are over 30 million diabetics and 84 million pre-diabetics, yet only 10% of those 84 million pre-diabetics are aware they have it. Diabetes is a very common metabolic disease that causes high blood sugars. Untreated high blood sugars can cause damage to your nerves, eyes, kidneys and other organs. There are various types of diabetes with those most common being type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that is most commonly diagnosed in the adolescence population. this is where your body doesn't make enough insulin, type 2 diabetes is when your body becomes resistant to insulin and blood sugar builds up in your body. Prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar is higher than normal but not quite high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Common symptoms of diabetes include increased hunger, thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, blurry vision, extreme fatigue and sores that don't heal properly Men may find that they have poor muscle strength and women may have reoccurring bladder infections, yeast infections, or dry itchy skin. Type 2 diabetes is the most commonly diagnosed type of diabetes, especially with the increasing weight of the population. You may be at risk for type 2 diabetes if you are overweight, over the age of 45, if you have a parent or sibling with diabetes, if you aren't physically active, have pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol. Bottom line is 1 and 3 Americans are at risk for diabetes, are you one of them? Take the risk quiz today at do I have prediabates.org Or call today for you or a loved one are at risk with a simple blood test. I'm Dr. Taylor Kapcsh with Creekside Medical Clinic with today's Healthwatch