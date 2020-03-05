Health Watch: Coronavirus

I want to talk about some common-sense approaches to the Coronavirus and give you some information about the Coronavirus. Here are some of the things you can do to be prepared. Make sure you are informed and educated about the Coronavirus. Also, be prepared to reduce the transmission of the virus and this is done through handwashing with a hand sanitizer, we are seeing some shortages of hand sanitizers on the shelves at some of the drugstores and pharmacies. You can make your own hand sanitizer by using three parts rubbing alcohol to one part ale vera gel. Also, disinfect surfaces with any type of disinfectant or wipes like wet ones or Clorox. The majority of people who are getting the most ill are adults over 50 and with other medical illnesses like lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes but don't forget that diabetes and diseases related to heart disease and obseity are far more dangerous and kill more people than the Coronavirus. So if these are issues you have you should be focusing on your diet and exercise. Right now in South Dakota, we do not have testing at hospitals or medical clinics, the tests are at the SD department of health, this will most likely change as this virus starts to spread. However, if you have a fever or cough most we want you to stay home and take care of yourself. If however, you develop a fever and cough and worsening illness and difficulty breathing you need to call your doctor office or emergency room for instructions. If you have had contact with another person in a state that has a coronavirus breakout we need to know that. This is Dr. Nancy Babbitt with Creekside medical clinic

