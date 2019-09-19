Health Watch: Concussions

I am one of our concussion trained physical therapists at Regional Health Orthopedic and specialty hospital. Now that fall sports have started again, concussions are getting more press for their occurrence in sports. However, it is important to know that concussions can happen from any bump, bolt, and jolt to the head. A concussion is considered a head injury and frequently occurs from falls and accidents in addition to sports activities. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of a concussion because sometimes the person who experienced the concussion does not realize anything is wrong. Signs and symptoms can include dizziness, balance issues, confusion, light sensitivity, nausea and vomiting, sleep changes, and behavioral changes. Concussions do not always present the same and can be different even if the person had one concussion and has another. Repeated concussions can cause symptoms to get worse and can cause long term damage. Following a concussion and during recovery it is important to avoid screen time and loud noises and music this includes smartphones, tablets, and television. The expected recovery from a concussion is usually two to three weeks. However, no two concussions are the same. Physical therapy can be a useful tool when someone is recovering from a concussion or experiencing the post-concussion syndrome. Post-concussion syndrome is when concussion syndrome sticks around for weeks or months after the injury. This happens in about 20% of cases and can have a significant impact on someone's life. Physical therapy can provide hands-on treatments, exercises to help with recovery. This includes helping to stop dizziness, improve balance, reduce headaches and return to sport and activity sooner. If you expect someone has had a concussion especially a child it is important to make sure they seek medical care. I'm Quinn McCoy with Regional Health with your Healthwatch