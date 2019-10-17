Health Watch: Can healthy foods keep bad moods at bay?

Hi, I'm Rose Donnely, clinical dietician at Regional Health Orthopedic and specialty hospital. No matter what your day brings it is easier to face when you are in a good mood, but it is hard to be in a good mood when you are hungry or body lacks key nutrients. Can eating certain foods help keep bad moods at bay? We still have a lot to learn about the connection between diet and emotion but we have some clues, in a nutshell, dietary changes affect our brain structure, chemistry, physicology leading to changes in behavior. Here are five ways to boost your mood with food. Number 1, fit more Omega 3 fatty acids into your meals. Researches have noted that Omega 3's play a major role in your well being. Omega 3's are found in oily fish, such as wild salmon, sardines, anchovies, and mackerel. They are also found in plant foods such as walnuts, flax seeds, and leafy greens. Number 2, increase dietary probiotics. Probiotics are best known for their role in digestive health but they are good for the brain too.

Research suggests that bacteria in the gut sends and receives signals to and from the brain. Foods naturally containing probiotics include yogurt,sourkraut, pickled vegetables. Number 3, chose whole grains they are important sources of B vitamins which are vital for brain health. Great sources of whole grains include steel-cut oats, quinoa, and brown rice. Number four, eat a balanced breakfast. Include lots of fiber with veggies and fruit, lean protein, and healthy unsaturated fats. A regular breakfast has been shown to boost your mood, improve memory, improve energy, and promote the feeling of calmness throughout the day. Lastly, load up on those leafy greens. Spinach and other green vegetables contain the B vitamin folate research shows that having a low folate level consistently associated with depression. Vegetables with folate include spinach, turnip greens, broccoli, and artichokes. Bottom line small changes can make a big difference in how you feel over time.

