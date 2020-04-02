Health Watch: COVID-19

"Since we know now that COVID-19 is in Rapid City I just wanted to review a list of the most common symptoms to look out for and also talk a little bit about how the virus is transmitted and to encourage all patients to utilize telehealth if it is appropriate. We are happy to say at Creekside Medical that we have launched telehealth and have seen well over

100 visits last week. So the symptoms of COVID-19 in order from the most common and top six symptoms 1. Fever, 2, significant fatigue, 3. Dry cough 4. loss of appetite 5. muscle aches, and 6. shortness of breath. If you are developing these symptoms then you should see a medical provider starting with telehealth or urgent care and then we will consider if we can test you. Also note that the rate of transmission if an infected person with COVID-19 is around a group of people, we know that the rate of transmission is that they will infect 1 to 5 percent of those people, so, for example, let's say someone with COVID-19 was exposed to 100 people we could expect 1 to 5 of those people to be infected with the coronavirus. In terms of the spectrum of the virus, about 80% of the people will coronavirus will get a mild respiratory illness. and somewhere between 15-20% will become more critical and require hospitalization and a small percentage of those will go on to more critical ICU and ventilator status and we are still looking at a 2% death rate. Be safe, be smart, be kind. This is Dr. Nancy babbitt from Creekside medical clinic," Dr. Nancy Babbitt