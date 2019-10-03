Health Watch: Brestfeeding

Hi I'm Dr. Annie Hibbs and I'm a new doctor at Creekside Medical Clinic, in addition to being a new physician I am also a new mom so I thought I would talk to you about breastfeeding tonight. Breastfeeding has numerous health benefits for both the mother and the baby. For the mother, it decreases her risk of breast, ovarian cancer as well. It has also shown to show a decrease in developing heart disease and diabetes. For infants, it decreases the risk of colds, ear infections, urinary tract infections, and this protection continues after they are weened as well. It may also help prevent the development of chronical medical conditions like obesity, childhood cancers, cardiovascular disease, and type one diabetes, it may also help with vision, hearing, cognitive development and behavior. Women have been breastfeeding for thousands of years, so it should come naturally and easy right? Actually breastfeeding can be physically and mentally challenging. The main reason women stop breastfeeding prematurely is a difficulty with latch, sore nipples, and feeling like they don't have enough milk supply or are not meeting their child's needs. There are many resources available to help women overcome these barriers. The most important resource is lactation support in this area lactation can be found at 755-8494 or by calling the hospital. They are an invaluable resource that can help with latch problems and help treat and prevent sore nipples. Breastfeeding should not be painful so if you are experiencing pain with breastfeeding you should contact lactation right away. lactation can also help you with weighing your baby before and after they feed to make sure they are getting enough volume and make sure they are gaining weight. In fact, they have a breastfeeding mothers group that meets every Tuesday from 1-2 PM on the first floor of the hospital and it is free of charge. There is a certified lactation nurse there and they have a special scale for weighing babies and getting transfer weights. When you go you can pull up to the front of the hospital and use the free valet parking. The hospital also offers a breastfeeding class that is free with their childbirth class. There is speech therapy at life scape that can help with breastfeeding. Talk to your lactation nurse or your physician on getting a referral. The most important thing with breastfeeding is having support. If you are a dad with a new baby be there to support your partner.

