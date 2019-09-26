Health Watch: Body bar

I have my wonderful dear friend Tracy who is going to demonstrate some exercises you can do with a body bar. Here is the first thing we are going to do is a plea a, first thing to do is make sure it doesn't bother your knees. It is great for the inner thing and quad. Have your legs open more than hip-width apart, chest up and go out. Bring your feet together, hip-width and do a bicep curl, this bar here is light for this demonstration they can go all the way up to 40 to 50 pounds. These bars you can take with you or keep in your house and do workout in-between commercials. Now we will do a reverse shoulder press, go bicep, three quarters and down. Full body workout here on the arms, shoulders, triceps, forearms, and biceps. Thank you, Tracy, I'm Carol White owner of Carol White's personal fitness studio.